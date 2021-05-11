First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.79.

FCR.UN stock opened at C$17.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.33. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$11.44 and a one year high of C$18.42. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

