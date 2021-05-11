Finexia Financial Group Limited (ASX:FNX) Insider Neil Sheather Buys 190,682 Shares

Finexia Financial Group Limited (ASX:FNX) insider Neil Sheather acquired 190,682 shares of Finexia Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,538.42 ($9,670.30).

About Finexia Financial Group

Finexia Financial Group Limited provides trading, advisory, and lending services in Australia. It operates through two segments Mejority Capital, and Smart Money Company. It offers share trading facility; loan facilitation; and project finance value added services for property developers, such as pre-sale underwriting, pre-sale shortfall bond, joint venture, and builder selection services.

