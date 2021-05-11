Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases New Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WYNN opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.86 and its 200 day moving average is $113.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.27.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

