Financial Analysis: Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) versus Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Inovalon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of Inovalon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inovalon and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon 1 2 4 0 2.43 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inovalon currently has a consensus target price of $28.43, indicating a potential downside of 4.44%. Given Inovalon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inovalon is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalon and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon 0.87% 9.07% 3.18% Greenpro Capital -59.82% -37.41% -18.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inovalon and Greenpro Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon $642.41 million 7.19 $7.78 million $0.41 72.56 Greenpro Capital $4.49 million 18.40 -$1.35 million N/A N/A

Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Inovalon has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inovalon beats Greenpro Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately one million physicians; 574,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 332 million individuals and 61 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

