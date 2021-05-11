Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry in the past three months. It also has a decent earnings surprise history, with its earnings outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in the other. Its first-quarter 2021 results reflected higher revenues, provision benefits and slightly higher costs. Rising loans and deposit balances, and improving asset quality are likely to keep supporting the company’s financials in the upcoming quarters. Furthermore, with support from a solid liquidity position, the bank is less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn. However, rising expenses due to investments in branch digitization initiatives and margin pressure amid near-zero interest rates remain major concerns. Besides, significant exposure to commercial loans acts as a headwind.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.86. 397,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,012 shares of company stock worth $9,487,824. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

