Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSZ. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.89.

FSZ opened at C$10.93 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$7.56 and a twelve month high of C$11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -341.56.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently -2,625.00%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

