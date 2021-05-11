Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 145 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,299. The business has a fifty day moving average of $410.78 and a 200-day moving average of $382.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

