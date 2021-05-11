Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $186.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.23 and a 200-day moving average of $177.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

