Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,226,039. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $356.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

