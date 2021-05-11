Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.33. The stock had a trading volume of 66,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.98 and a 200 day moving average of $208.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

