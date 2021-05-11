Fiduciary Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.05. 403,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,491. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $388.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.21 and a 200 day moving average of $350.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

