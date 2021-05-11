Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 1,490 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,485 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up about 1.5% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.08. 38,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,143. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

