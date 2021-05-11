Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCOM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $53.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10.

