Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

FERG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Shares of FERG traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,857. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.33. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $134.30.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

