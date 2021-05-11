Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.730-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE FSS traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

