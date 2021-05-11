Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.88 Per Share

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $7.88 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $75.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.41.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 177,510 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 84,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 67,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058 in the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

