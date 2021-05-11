Falconswap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $147,777.00 (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Falconswap has a market cap of $10.38 million and $147,777.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00082962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00018592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00106152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.77 or 0.00783839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,010.32 or 0.08991633 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

FSW is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

