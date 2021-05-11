Faceter (FACE) Reaches Market Cap of $710,266.65

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Faceter has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Faceter has a total market cap of $710,266.65 and $2,071.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00084390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00060070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00064773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00107234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.46 or 0.00780456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.17 or 0.09243053 BTC.

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

