Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $264.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.