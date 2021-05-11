Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Sells $12,410,000.00 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE EXR opened at $147.84 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.48 and a 200-day moving average of $122.63.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.08.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

