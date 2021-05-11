Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Sells $12,410,000.00 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE EXR opened at $147.84 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.48 and a 200-day moving average of $122.63.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.08.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
