Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Announces Earnings Results

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

STAY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.69. 8,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,482. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

STAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

