Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Announces Earnings Results

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.
STAY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.69. 8,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,482. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $20.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.
About Extended Stay America
Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.
Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.