Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. Extended Stay America posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.02 million. Extended Stay America had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

STAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.73. 1,413,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,482. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -123.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

