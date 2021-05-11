Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,282 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.9% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average of $98.56. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.