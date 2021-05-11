Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $389.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

