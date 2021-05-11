Executive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $410,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,090 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $186.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

