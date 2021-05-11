Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,797 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $460.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $427.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.32 and a fifty-two week high of $466.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.