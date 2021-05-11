Excellon Resources (EXN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$11.77 million during the quarter.

EXN stock opened at C$3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.67. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.59 million and a PE ratio of -4.70.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

