Exane Derivatives Sells 3,500 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

