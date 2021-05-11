Exane Derivatives Sells 2,808 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Celsius were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,515,000 after acquiring an additional 195,627 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,059,000 after acquiring an additional 137,090 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 130,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Celsius by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 676.24 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

