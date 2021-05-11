Exane Derivatives Raises Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 593.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Match Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $344,796,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $141.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.86, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.65.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

