Exane Derivatives Makes New $263,000 Investment in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $864,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20,336.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $759,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 210.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 33,642 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ REGI opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGI shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.