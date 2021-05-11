Exane Derivatives Has $301,000 Position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives owned about 0.05% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTH opened at $143.59 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $193.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.07.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

