Exane Derivatives Decreases Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 51.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,841,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,572 shares of company stock worth $96,347,353 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $141.05 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.10 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.67 and its 200-day moving average is $209.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.35.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

