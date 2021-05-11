Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €25.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.86 ($36.30).

FRA EVK opened at €30.17 ($35.49) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company has a fifty day moving average of €30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.24.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

