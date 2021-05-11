Evercore ISI Upgrades AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.63.

AVB stock opened at $196.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $199.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $924,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

