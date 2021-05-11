Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVBG. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.69 and a 200-day moving average of $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

