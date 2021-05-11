Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded up $8.83 on Tuesday, reaching $119.11. 61,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.30.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

