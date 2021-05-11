EuroSite Power (EUSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of EuroSite Power stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. EuroSite Power has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

