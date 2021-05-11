EuroSite Power (EUSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of EuroSite Power stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. EuroSite Power has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.
About EuroSite Power
Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.