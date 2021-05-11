Ethereum Classic Trading Up 71.8% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $12.27 billion and approximately $13.12 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 71.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $105.48 or 0.00189246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.61 or 0.07124025 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

