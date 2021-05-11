Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $31.99, but opened at $31.10. Ethan Allen Interiors shares last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 1,143 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $790.93 million, a P/E ratio of 209.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

