Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,144 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

EPRT opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

