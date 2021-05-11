Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.
NYSE EQC opened at $27.25 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
