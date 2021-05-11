Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE EQC opened at $27.25 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

