Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Truist

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

EQH stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 119,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,122. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Equitable by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

