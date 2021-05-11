Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.04.

EQX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

TSE:EQX traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 375,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,528. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 1.1599999 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

