Equalizer Price Tops $4.96 on Major Exchanges (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $29.76 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.96 or 0.00008737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 113.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.90 or 0.00642636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00242435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.00 or 0.01192308 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.72 or 0.00751527 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

