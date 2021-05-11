Equal 24 Hour Volume Reaches $195,178.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Equal has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $195,178.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Equal has traded down 32.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00083014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00019107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00059561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00106693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.32 or 0.00786096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

