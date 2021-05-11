EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $24.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.26. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $3,995,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,421,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.