Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Epizyme currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The firm has a market cap of $837.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at $109,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

