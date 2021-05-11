Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Stock Price Down 10%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) fell 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.06. 648,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,250,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 563,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of Enveric Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines to enhance quality of life for cancer patients. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is based in Naples, Florida.

