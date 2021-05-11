Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Shares Down 10%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s share price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.06. 648,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,250,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 563,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.58% of Enveric Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines to enhance quality of life for cancer patients. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is based in Naples, Florida.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.